BRIEF-Tinc NAV Per Share Of EUR 11.83 At End ‍H1

March 7 (Reuters) - TINC COMM VA:

* ‍H1 NET PROFIT OVER REPORTING PERIOD AMOUNTS TO EUR 12.0 MILLION​

* AT END H1 NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) AMOUNTS TO EUR 242.0 MILLION OR EUR 11.83 PER SHARE

* ‍END-DEC. CASH POSITION OF TINC STANDS AT EUR 21.4 MILLION​

* AT END H1 FAIR MARKET VALUE (FMV) OF PORTFOLIO GROWS TO EUR 217.6 MILLION, A 22.8 % INCREASE SINCE 30 JUNE 2017

* ‍CONFIRMS ITS DIVIDEND POLICY AND PROJECTS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.49 PER SHARE FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍TINC CURRENTLY ANALYSES ITS FUNDING OPTIONS WHICH MAY INCLUDE CAPITAL INCREASE​

* WILL SEEK TO EXPAND IN NEIGHBOURING COUNTRIES

* OBJECTIVE IS TO GROW PORTFOLIO THROUGH NEW INVESTMENTS IN INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANIES

* AIMS TO FURTHER DEVELOP ACTIVITIES IN GEOGRAPHICAL MARKETS WHERE IT IS ALREADY PRESENT Source text: bit.ly/2FgPCl8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)