Nov 13 (Reuters) - Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp

* Qtrly profit attributable RMB1.24 billion versus RMB952.6 million ‍​

* Qtrly ‍ revenue RMB19.69 billion versus RMB18.15 billion

* ‍Group's gross profit will remain under pressure in short term​