March 20 (Reuters) - Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp :

* FY ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB1.82 BILLION VERSUS RMB1.16 BILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB58.95 BILLION VERSUS RMB55.58 BILLION

* ‍RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF US2.49 CENTS PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: