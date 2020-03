BRIEF-Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp Posts FY Profit Attributable Rmb3.33 Billion

March 23 (Reuters) - Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp :

* TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP - FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB3.33 BILLION VERSUS RMB2.46 BILLION

* TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP - FY REVENUE RMB 61.98 BILLION VERSUS RMB60.69 BILLION

* TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING - RECOMMENDED SPECIAL DIVIDEND AND FINAL DIVIDEND OF US4.24 CENTS & US4.24 CENTS/ORDINARY SHARE RESP.

* TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP SEES BEVERAGE BUSINESS TO HAVE SHORT-TERM PRESSURE ON REVENUE & SHIPMENTS DUE TO COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

* TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP - INSTANT NOODLE & BEVERAGE BUSINESS WILL BE AFFECTED BY COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

* TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP - BEVERAGE BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO REBOUND AT A HIGH SPEED IN H2

* TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP - BEVERAGE BUSINESS EXPECTED TO REBOUND AT A HIGH SPEED IN SECOND HALF

* TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP - INSTANT NOODLE BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO GROW WELL IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: