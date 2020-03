March 26 (Reuters) - Tinka Resources Ltd:

* TINKA ADVISES OF COVID-19 CASE IN PERU

* TINKA RESOURCES LTD - ONE OF ITS EMPLOYEES HAS TESTED POSITIVE TO COVID-19 IN PERU

* TINKA RESOURCES - DRILL PROGRAM AT AYAWILCA FOR 2020 NOT YET STARTED, THERE HAVE BEEN NO DRILL RIGS ON SITE THIS YEAR

* TINKA RESOURCES LTD - PLANNED 2020 DRILL PROGRAM WILL BE DELAYED AT AYAWILCA