April 17 (Reuters) - Tinka Resources Ltd:

* TINKA ANNOUNCES UPSIZED & OVERSUBSCRIBED SECOND TRANCHE PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING OF C$2.4 MILLION

* TINKA RESOURCES LTD - INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CORPORATION PROPOSES TO BUY 3.95 MILLION UNITS AT C$0.48 PER UNIT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS TO COMPANY OF C$1.9 MILLION

* TINKA RESOURCES LTD-PLANS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SECOND TRANCHE OF PLACEMENT TO FUND EXPLORATION EXPENDITURES AT ITS AYAWILCA PROJECT IN PERU