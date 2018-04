BRIEF-Tinna Rubber And Infrastructure Adds News Devulcanizer Machine At Panipat Plant

April 23 (Reuters) - Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd :

* NEW DEVULCANIZER MACHINE WITH CAPACITY TO PRODUCE 400 TON OF RECLAIM RUBBER PER MONTH ADDED AT PANIPAT PLANT

* TRIAL PRODUCTION AT PLANT COMMENCED, CAPACITY OF RECLAIM RUBBER UNIT AT PLANT NOW INCREASED TO 800 MT PER MONTH

* SAYS 3 REFINER, 1 EXTRUDER TRANSFERRED FROM KAL-AMB PLANT TO PANIPAT PLANT

* ADDITION IN CAPACITY AT PANIPAT PLANT TO ENABLE CO TO INCREASE TURNOVER OF ABOUT 130-150 MILLION RUPEES IN 2018-19 Source text: bit.ly/2qQQQdo Further company coverage: