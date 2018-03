March 5 (Reuters) - Tintri Inc:

* TINTRI INC - ‍ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO WAIVER AND TENTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK - SEC FILING

* TINTRI-AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INTEREST RATE ON AMOUNTS UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT SHALL BE EQUAL TO PRIME RATE PLUS 1.85% PER ANNUM THROUGH MARCH 31, 2018​ Source: (bit.ly/2oTEnUv) Further company coverage: