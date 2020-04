BRIEF-Tipiak FY Net Income Down At 2.3 Million Euros

April 28 (Reuters) - TIPIAK SA:

* FY NET INCOME EUR 2.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 194.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 193.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF 1.10 EUROS PER SHARE

* ACCELERATION OF SALES IN THE DRY SECTOR AND IN FROZEN READY MEALS, DEMAND FOR CATERING PRODUCTS HAS DROPPED IN SPECIALIZED DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

* ACCELERATION OF SALES IN THE DRY SECTOR AND IN FROZEN READY MEALS, DEMAND FOR CATERING PRODUCTS HAS DROPPED IN SPECIALIZED DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: VERY DIFFICULT TO PREDICT IMPACT OF UNPRECEDENTED HEALTH AND ECONOMIC CRISIS ON THE GROUP'S RESULTS