Feb 1 (Reuters) - Tiptree Inc:

* TIPTREE ACQUIRES COMMON SHARES IN INVESQUE INC.

* SAYS ‍COMMON SHARES WERE ISSUED AT A FIXED PRICE OF US$9.75 PER COMMON SHARE​

* SAYS ‍COMMON SHARES WERE ISSUED TO TIPTREE AS CONSIDERATION IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL AND WILL BE HELD FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES​

* SAYS UNIT ACQUIRED 16.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF INVESQUE INC

* SAYS ‍FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, TIPTREE WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 34% OF CORPORATION'S ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES​