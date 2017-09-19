FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tiptree and RAIT Financial Trust enters into mutual confidentiality agreement‍​
September 19, 2017 / 8:57 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Tiptree and RAIT Financial Trust enters into mutual confidentiality agreement‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - RAIT Financial Trust

* Tiptree Inc - On September 18, Tiptree and RAIT Financial Trust entered into mutual confidentiality agreement‍​ - SEC filing

* Tiptree Inc says confidentiality agreement has a termination date of March 18, 2019 unless terminated earlier upon mutual consent

* Tiptree - Under confidentiality agreement, companies agreed to customary mutual non-disclosure agreement governing exchange of confidential information Source text: [bit.ly/2wv3gN8] Further company coverage:

