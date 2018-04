BRIEF-Tiptree Inc Enters Agreement To Merge With Tiptree Financial Partners

April 10 (Reuters) - Tiptree Inc:

* TIPTREE - ON APRIL 9, TIPTREE INC. ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER WITH TIPTREE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, L.P. - SEC FILING

* TIPTREE INC - UNDER DEAL, TFP WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO TIPTREE WITH TIPTREE CONTINUING AS SURVIVING COMPANY

* TIPTREE INC - IN CONNECTION WITH REORGANIZATION MERGER, TIPTREE CANCELED 6.9 MLN SHARES OF CLASS B COMMON STOCK

* TIPTREE INC - AFTER REORGANIZATION MERGER, TFP WILL CEASE TO EXIST AND TIPTREE WILL OWN 100% OF TIPTREE OPERATING COMPANY

* TIPTREE - UNDER DEAL, CO CANCELED EXISTING WARRANT OWNED BY TFP TO BUY 652,500 TIPTREE CLASS A COMMON STOCK AT EXERCISE PRICE OF $11.33 PER SHARE

* TIPTREE INC - IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, ALSO CANCELED EXISTING WARRANTS TO BUY TFP UNITS EXCHANGEABLE FOR 2.3 MLN TIPTREE CLASS A SHARES IN AGGREGATE