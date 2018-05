BRIEF-Tiptree Says Unit Entered Into A 5th Amendment To Its Credit Agreement Dated As Of September 18, 2013

May 7 (Reuters) - Tiptree Inc:

* TIPTREE INC SAYS ON MAY 4, UNIT ENTERED INTO A FIFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF SEPTEMBER 18, 2013 - SEC FILING

* TIPTREE INC - AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $47 MILLION BY CERTAIN OF LENDERS TO UNIT

* TIPTREE INC - AMENDMENT PROVIDES THAT INCREMENTAL TERM LOANS WILL BE MADE AT 99.0% OF PAR

* TIPTREE INC - AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF ALL TERM LOANS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM SEPT 18, 2018 TO SEPT 18, 2020