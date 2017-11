Nov 27 (Reuters) - Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd :

* SAYS CITI BANK N.A. INITIATED ACTION AGAINST CO FOR RECOVERY OF ITS DUES​

* SAYS ‍CO HOLDING DISCUSSION WITH BANK TO EXTEND PERIOD OF PAYMENT​

* SAYS ‍IF BANK DOES NOT AGREE TO EXTEND PERIOD, PROCESS OF LIQUIDATION OF CO WILL BE RE- INITIATED​