April 11 (Reuters) - TISCALI SPA:

* CONFIRMS THERE ARE PRELIM DISCUSSIONS WITH SENIOR LENDERS TO POSTPONE STANDSTILL AGREEMENT DEADLINE

* SAYS THAT MEDIOBANCA IS STILL IN CHARGE OF LOOKING FOR POSSIBLE STRATEGIC OPTIONS AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR

* CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS WITH BLUE OCEAN FUND, WHICH ARE AT AN EARLY STAGE