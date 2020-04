April 28 (Reuters) - Tiscali SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 142.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 165.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 16.5 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 83.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DUE TO COVID-19, SEES HIGHER COSTS ON 2020 FOR AROUND EUR 200,000, AND ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS FOR ABOUT EUR 60,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)