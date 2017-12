Dec 14 (Reuters) - TISCALI SPA:

* OTKRITIE CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED SUBSCRIBES TO REMAINING EUR 1.5 MILLION OF BOND TISCALI CONV 2016-2020

* GETS CONVERSION REQUESTS FROM BONDHOLDERS RIGENSIS AND OCIL FOR EUR 8.5 MILLION AND EUR 10 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY