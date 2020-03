March 7 (Reuters) - Tiscali SpA:

* TISCALI SPA - FOLLOWING CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY, POSTPONES MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, INITIALLY SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 18 TO MARCH 30

* TISCALI SPA - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS CONCERNING APPROVAL OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT WILL BE POSTPONED TO APRIL 30 FROM APRIL 21