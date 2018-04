April 17 (Reuters) - TISCO Financial Group PCL:

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 3.32 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 2.76 BILLION BAHT

* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.77 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 1.49 BILLION BAHT

* NON-PERFORMING LOANS RATIO AT THE END OF Q1 2.32 PERCENT