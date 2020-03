BRIEF-Tiso Blackstar Announces Lapsing Of Africa Radio Sale

March 5 (Reuters) - Tiso Blackstar Group SE:

* JSE: TBG - LAPSING OF AFRICA RADIO SALE

* TISO BLACKSTAR - DUE TO NON-FULFILMENT OF A CONDITION PRECEDENT, AFRICA RADIO SALE HAS LAPSED AND WILL NOT PROCEED

* TISO BLACKSTAR GROUP SE - CO AND LEBASHE ARE CONSIDERING CONCLUSION OF A NEW TRANSACTION

* TISO BLACKSTAR - ANTICIPATED SA RADIO SALE WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2020

* TISO BLACKSTAR GROUP SE- CO AND LEBASHE ENTERED FRESH NEGOTIATIONS IN REGARDS TO AFRICA RADIO SALE

* TISO BLACKSTAR, ON AFRICA RADIO SALE, SAYS PROVED IMPOSSIBLE TO OBTAIN REQUIRED SIGNATURE OF MINORITY SHAREHOLDER OF MULTIMEDIA GROUP