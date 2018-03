BRIEF-Tiso Blackstar Says HY Profit Before Interest And Tax Of 206.1 Mln Rand​

March 27 (Reuters) - Tiso Blackstar Group Se:

* HY ‍COMBINED EBITDA FROM CORE BUSINESSES UP 6.2%, REVENUES UP 2.4​%

* COMPANY IS CURRENTLY IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ITS FUNDERS ABOUT RESTRUCTURING OF KTH ACQUISITION DEBT RAISED IN 2015

* ‍IN HY GENERATED A PROFIT BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX OF R206.1 MILLION COMPARED TO R169.5 MILLION​

* ‍REPORTED IMPROVED HY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 19.02 CENTS AND 20.44 CENTS​

* ‍SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF R40.0 MILLION WILL BE RECONSIDERED AS PART OF PHASE TWO OF KTH DISPOSAL​

* ‍TAKEN PRUDENT APPROACH OF NOT DECLARING AN INTERIM DIVIDEND IN LIGHT OF ITS CURRENT GEARING LEVELS​