BRIEF-Tiso Blackstar Updates On Disposal Of 22.9 Pct Stake In Kagiso Tiso

March 26 (Reuters) - Tiso Blackstar Group Se:

* ‍UPDATE ON CONDITIONAL DISPOSAL OF 22.9% INTEREST IN KAGISO TISO HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED​

* ‍ALL PARTIES CONCERNED AGREED TO TERMINATE INITIAL SPA, PURSUE TRANSACTION WHICH WOULD REALISE VALUE FOR TISO BLACKSTAR

* ‍SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF ZAR40.0 MILLION WILL BE RECONSIDERED AS PART OF PHASE TWO OF REVISED KTH DISPOSAL​

* ‍FOLLOWING IMPLEMENTATION OF REVISED KTH DISPOSAL, TBH'S EFFECTIVE INTEREST WILL BE 20.01% OF ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES OF KTH​