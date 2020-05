May 21 (Reuters) - Tissue Regenix Group PLC:

* TISSUE REGENIX GROUP - A CONDITIONAL OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIA PRIMARYBID OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES

* TISSUE REGENIX GROUP PLC - PRIMARYBID OFFER AT 0.25 PENCE PER NEW ORDINARY SHARE, BEING A DISCOUNT OF 76 PER CENT TO CLOSING MID-PRICE ON 20 MAY 2020

* TISSUE REGENIX GROUP PLC - ALSO CONDUCTING A PLACING OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: