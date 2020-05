May 21 (Reuters) - Tissue Regenix Group PLC:

* TISSUE REGENIX GROUP PLC - PROPOSED EQUITY FUNDRAISE TO RAISE A MINIMUM OF £12.0 MILLION

* TISSUE REGENIX GROUP PLC - NET PROCEEDS OF FUNDRAISE WILL BE USED TO FUND GROUP'S MANUFACTURING CAPACITY EXPANSION PROGRAMME IN US