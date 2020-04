BRIEF-Tissue Regenix Group Gets U.S. Govt-Backed Loan To To Tackle Coronavirus Crisis

April 15 (Reuters) - Tissue Regenix Group PLC:

* TISSUE REGENIX GROUP - SECURED A U.S. GOVERNMENT BACKED LOAN TO ASSIST WITH POTENTIAL IMPACT OF ONGOING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* TISSUE REGENIX - Q1 REVENUES AS AT 31 MARCH INCREASED BY 18% YEAR-ON-YEAR, CONFIRMING NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON SALES FOLLOWING CYBER SECURITY INCIDENT

* TISSUE REGENIX GROUP PLC - CASH POSITION OF £1.7M AS AT 31 MARCH 2020.

* TISSUE REGENIX GROUP PLC - BOARD CONTINUES TO BE ENCOURAGED BY DISCUSSIONS WITH POTENTIAL INVESTORS