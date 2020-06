June 5 (Reuters) - Tissue Regenix Group PLC:

* TISSUE REGENIX GROUP PLC SAYS INCREASED REVENUES BY 12% (8% CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £13.03M IN FY (2018: £11.62M)

* TISSUE REGENIX GROUP PLC SAYS BOARD IS NOT ABLE TO PROVIDE CLARITY ON OUTLOOK FOR 2020 UNTIL THERE IS GREATER VISIBILITY AROUND MARKET ENVIRONMENT