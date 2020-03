March 20 (Reuters) - Tissue Regenix Group PLC:

* TISSUE REGENIX - JOHN SAMUEL, EXECUTIVE CHAIR, INTENDS TO STEP DOWN

* TISSUE REGENIX GROUP PLC - JOHN SAMUEL, EXECUTIVE CHAIR, TO STEP DOWN FROM BOTH THAT ROLE AND AS A BOARD MEMBER

* TISSUE REGENIX - APPOINTS JONATHAN GLENN AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIR ON AN INTERIM BASIS

* TISSUE REGENIX GROUP PLC - BOARD WILL REVIEW POSITION OF CHAIR IN DUE COURSE