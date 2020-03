March 30 (Reuters) - Tissue Regenix Group PLC:

* TISSUE REGENIX GROUP - UPDATE IN RELATION TO WORKING CAPITAL POSITION

* TISSUE REGENIX GROUP PLC - SUCCESSFULLY IMPLEMENTED VARIOUS COST CONTROL MEASURES

* TISSUE REGENIX GROUP PLC - SAN ANTONIO FACILITY REMAINS FULLY OPERATIONAL WITH NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON PROCESSING