May 2 (Reuters) - Tissue Regenix Group Plc:

* TRX BIOSURGERY EXTENDS GPO AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER, INC.

* TISSUE REGENIX - SUBSIDIARY TRX BIOSURGERY HAS BEEN AWARDED A GROUP PURCHASING CONTRACT FOR DERMAPURE UNDER A TISSUE, IMPLANTABLE PRODUCTS CONTRACT WITH PREMIER INC