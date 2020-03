BRIEF-Titagarh Wagons Ltd -Temporarily Suspend Operations of Unit In Italy Due To Coronavirus

March 16 (Reuters) - Titagarh Wagons Ltd:

* TITAGARH WAGONS LTD -OWING TO OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OPERATIONS OF UNIT AT TITAGARH FIREMA SPA, ITALY, AFFECTED

* TITAGARH WAGONS - CEO OF TFA, ITALY HAS BEEN AUTHORISED TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS, INITIALLY FOR A PERIOD OF 15 DAYS

* TITAGARH WAGONS LTD -OPERATIONS OF THE GROUP IN INDIA ARE PROCEEDING NORMALLY TILL DATE

* TITAGARH WAGONS LTD - IN VIEW OF FORCE MAJEURE CONDITIONS, FINANCIAL IMPACT IS NOT ASCERTAINABLE AT THIS STAGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: