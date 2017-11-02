FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-T.Italia pledges constructive dialogue with govt after "golden power" approved
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
November 2, 2017 / 8:23 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-T.Italia pledges constructive dialogue with govt after "golden power" approved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s phone group Telecom Italia says:

* has received notification of Italian cabinet approving “golden power”

* will communicate in compliance with the requirements imposed by the special “golden power”, on annual basis

* group will manifest its “agremeent and commitment”

* will continue to have an open and constructive dialogue with government and sector authorities Earlier on Thursday the Italian cabinet approved a decision taken in October by the government to exercise special powers, dubbed as “golden power”, on Telecom Italia.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.