BRIEF-Titan Cement International FY EBITDA Up At 267.1 Million Euros

March 19 (Reuters) - TITAN CEMENT INTERNATIONAL SA :

* FY EBITDA EUR 267.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 259.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY GROUP CONSOLIDATED REVENUE REACHED €1,609.8 M, HIGHER BY 8.0% COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AS THOSE LINES ARE BEING WRITTEN (MID-MARCH 2020), CORONAVIRUS OUTLOOK HAS CREATED SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTY FOR MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK

* FY NET PROFIT AT EUR 50.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 53.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE HAVE YET TO SEE ANY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON OUR OPERATIONS AND OUR INDUSTRY IS LESS EXPOSED THAN MOST TO IMMEDIATE EFFECTS OF OUTBREAK, IT IS INEVITABLE THAT WE WILL BE IMPACTED

* Q4 NET PROFIT AFTER TAXES & MINORITIES AT EUR 5.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE ARE CREATING CONTINGENCIES AND FLEXIBILITIES AND WE HAVE STRENGTHENED OUR LIQUIDITY POSITION TO EUR 400M IN COMBINATION OF CASH IN HAND AND AVAILABLE COMMITTED BANK CREDIT FACILITIES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: UP UNTIL EMERGENCE OF CORONAVIRUS CRISIS, OUR PLANNING FOR 2020 WAS BASED ON A BROADLY POSITIVE OUTLOOK

* GROUP OPERATING FREE CASH FLOW IN 2019 WAS €175M, POSTING AN INCREASE OF €23M COMPARED TO 2018