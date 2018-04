April 13 (Reuters) - Titan Company Ltd:

* CO EXTENDS AMBITION TO GROW JEWELLERY BUSINESS 2.5 TIMES ITS FY 2016-17 REVENUES BY ONE MORE YEAR, I.E. TO FY 2022-23

* ASPIRES TO TOUCH 50 MLN CUSTOMERS ACROSS ALL ITS BUSINESSES AND ACHIEVE UNIFORM CONSUMER PRICE REVENUE OF 500 BLN RUPEES BY 2022-23 Source text - bit.ly/2GV42rX Further company coverage: