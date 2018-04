April 16 (Reuters) - Titan International Inc:

* TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO TRANSITION CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER POSITION

* TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC - NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)