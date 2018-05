BRIEF-Titan International Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.23

May 3 (Reuters) - Titan International Inc:

* TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 NET SALES UP 19 PERCENT YOY AND EARNINGS OF $0.23 PER SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.04 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 SALES $425.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $407.3 MILLION

* NET SALES FOR Q1 OF 2018 WERE $425.4 MILLION, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 19 PERCENT

* TITAN INTERNATIONAL - IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN

* TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND

* TITAN INTERNATIONAL - UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT

* REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT REMAINDER OF 2018, CO “ALSO MINDFUL OF CHANGING, AND AT TIMES VOLATILE, WORLD AROUND US” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: