FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Titan International reports Q3 adjusted loss of $0.09/shr
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
U.S.
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 10:12 AM / in 3 hours

BRIEF-Titan International reports Q3 adjusted loss of $0.09/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Titan International Inc

* Titan International, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 net sales of $371.0 million, up 21 percent YOY with the third consecutive quarterly increase

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.09

* Q3 loss per share $0.22

* Q3 sales $371 million versus I/B/E/S view $331.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 sales up 7 to 12 percent

* Titan International Inc - sees 2018 ‍capital spending in $35 million to $45 million range​

* Titan International Inc - ‍believe that gross profit improvement in 2018 will be between 25 percent and 40 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.