Feb 23 (Reuters) - Titan International Inc:

* TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 NET SALES OF $376.0 MILLION, UP 22 PERCENT YOY

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.55

* Q4 SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT TO $376 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.10

* TITAN INTERNATIONAL - ASSET IMPAIRMENT OF $9.9 MILLION RECORDED IN QUARTER RELATING TO FIRE AT TITAN TIRE RECLAMATION CORP