Feb 28 (Reuters) - Titan Machinery Inc:

* TITAN MACHINERY ELECTS A NEW BOARD MEMBER

* TITAN MACHINERY INC - HAS ELECTED CHRISTINE HAMILTON TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* TITAN MACHINERY INC - WITH ELECTION OF HAMILTON, BOARD WILL NOW CONSIST OF EIGHT DIRECTORS, INCLUDING SIX INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS