June 9 (Reuters) - Titan Medical Inc:

* TITAN MEDICAL ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF PENDING LITIGATION WITH NAGLREITER CONSULTING, LLC

* TITAN MEDICAL - UNDER TERMS, CO TO PAY U.S. $1.1 MILLION

* TITAN MEDICAL - UNDER TERMS, NAGLREITER TO RETURN CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY, RELATED ELECTRONIC DATA IN ITS POSSESSION