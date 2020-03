March 24 (Reuters) - Titan Minerals Ltd:

* UPDATE ON OPERATIONS IN ECUDAOR AND PERU

* INABILITY TO PROCESS LOADED CARBON TO RECOVER GOLD TO HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON CASHFLOW UNTIL GOLD STRIPPING OPERATIONS RECOMMENCE IN PERU

* NOTES MINING SECTOR AMONG OTHER INDUSTRIES, HAS BEEN EXEMPTED FROM RESTRICTIONS TO REDUCE SPREAD OF COVID-19

* UNIT CORE GOLD INC TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING OPERATIONS AT ITS DYNASTY GOLDFIELD GOLD MINE IN ECUADOR