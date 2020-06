BRIEF-Titan Pharmaceuticals - Cash Resources Are Only Sufficient To Fund Operations Through Q3 Of This Year

June 30 (Reuters) - Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS - CO’S CURRENT CASH RESOURCES ARE ONLY SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH Q3 OF THIS YEAR

* TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS - HAVE ABOUT 5 MILLION AUTHORIZED SHARES REMAINING, INSUFFICIENT TO UNDERTAKE FINANCINGS NECESSARY TO FUND OPERATIONS BEYOND NEXT 3 MONTHS

* TITAN PHARMA - APPROVAL OF AMENDMENT PROPOSAL TO INCREASE NUMBER OF AUTHORIZED SHARES OF STOCK IS "CRITICAL" TO ENABLE CO TO CONTINUE COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS