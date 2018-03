March 21 (Reuters) - Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TITAN EXECUTES AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION BY MOLTENI OF PROBUPHINE® IN EUROPE AND OTHER SELECT TERRITORIES

* TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS INC - MOLTENI MAKES UPFRONT PAYMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $2.4 MILLION

* TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS INC - MOLTENI MAKES INDIRECT STRATEGIC INVESTMENT THROUGH PURCHASE OF $2.4 MILLION OF HORIZON'S DEBT