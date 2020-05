May 15 (Reuters) - Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $1.3 MILLION

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, TITAN HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF APPROXIMATELY $8.0 MILLION

* TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS - BELIEVES, CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS TOGETHER WITH PROCEEDS FROM PPP LOAN SUFFICIENT TO FUND PLANNED OPERATIONS THROUGH Q3 2020