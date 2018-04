April 2 (Reuters) - Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TITAN PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.17

AT DEC 31, 2017, TITAN HAD CASH OF ABOUT $7.5 MILLION, WHICH CO BELIEVES IS SUFFICIENT TO FUND PLANNED OPERATIONS INTO Q3 OF 2018