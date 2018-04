April 6 (Reuters) - Titan Company Ltd:

* SAYS JEWELLERY RETAILS SALES GROWTH FOR QUARTER IN MID-TEENS FOR THE DIVISION

* ‍​REGULATORY ACTIONS,DRIVE AGAINST UNACCOUNTED WEALTH,DEVELOPMENTS ON CREDIT SITUATION OF JEWELERS, TO POSE CHALLENGES FOR JEWELLERY INDUSTRY Source text - bit.ly/2H0Ub2U Further company coverage: