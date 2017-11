Nov 30 (Reuters) - Titanium Transportation Group Inc:

* TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC - ‍COMPANY HAS RESERVED FIVE ALL-ELECTRIC CLASS 8 TESLA SEMIS​

* TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP - ‍EXPECT INVESTMENT IN TESLA TRUCKS WILL ALLOW FOR "SIGNIFICANT" NET OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE SAVINGS FOR LOCAL FLEET​