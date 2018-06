June 26 (Reuters) - BERGBAHNEN ENGELBERG TRUEBSEE TITLIS BET AG:

* H1 EBIT 6.44 MILLION CHF, UP 17 PERCENT

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT 37.10 MILLION CHF VERSUS 34.53 MILLION CHF YEAR AGO

* TITLIS BERGBAHNEN AND BRUNNI BAHNEN ARE HOLDING DISCUSSIONS ABOUT POSSIBLE MERGER

* SAYS STILL UNCLEAR WHETHER AND WHEN THE NEGOTIATIONS WILL LEAD TO A MERGER OF THE TWO COMPANIES Source text - bit.ly/2N2vC5Y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)