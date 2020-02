BRIEF-Tivity Health Announces Departure Of CEO Donato Tramuto

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Tivity Health Inc:

* TIVITY HEALTH ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF CEO DONATO J. TRAMUTO AND APPOINTS HEALTHCARE VETERAN AS INTERIM CEO

* TIVITY HEALTH INC - DIRECTOR BOB GRECZYN NAMED INTERIM CEO WHILE BOARD CONDUCTS COMPREHENSIVE SEARCH TO IDENTIFY NEXT CEO

* TIVITY HEALTH INC - CURRENT COO TOMMY LEWIS APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF NUTRITION BUSINESS UNIT

* TIVITY HEALTH INC - DONATO J. TRAMUTO WILL DEPART AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND RESIGN FROM BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY