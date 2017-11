Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tivity Health Inc:

* Tivity Health comments on UnitedHealthcare relationship

* Reaffirmed company’s 2018 preliminary financial guidance​

* In 2018, expect number of eligible members for SilverSneakers will grow to almost 16 million​

* UnitedHealthcare’s plans, other conversations with healthcare plan customers are fully reflected within preliminary 2018 guidance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: