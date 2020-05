BRIEF-Tivity Health Posts Quarterly Loss Per Share Of $4.08

May 6 (Reuters) - Tivity Health Inc:

* TIVITY HEALTH REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $337.7 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $337.2 MILLION

* ANNOUNCES EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR NUTRITION SEGMENT

* INITIATED COST REDUCTIONS INCLUDING FURLOUGH OF 13% OF WORKFORCE IN QUARTER

* REDUCTION OF BASE SALARIES FOR HIGHLY COMPENSATED EMPLOYEES FOR APPROXIMATELY FOUR MONTHS

* QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.47, REVENUE VIEW $326.0 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.15, REVENUE VIEW $1.25 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA